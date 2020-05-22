Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Xi distracts from own failings with Hong Kong security law

FT.com Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Chinese leader’s crackdown on city will divert attention from his handling of coronavirus
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

China says to impose security laws on Hong Kong [Video]

China says to impose security laws on Hong Kong

China says it intends to impose a national security law on Hong Kong, which risks sparking renewed unrest. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published
Chris Patten: We should tell China this is outrageous [Video]

Chris Patten: We should tell China this is outrageous

The UK should tell China its proposal for a Hong Kong national security law is "outrageous", says Hong Kong's final British governor.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:58Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hohoken2

gayskyline RT @FT: Xi distracts from own failings with Hong Kong security law https://t.co/UayUJMGJZb 6 seconds ago

arnout_brouwers

Arnout Brouwers "Hong Kong's constitutional order has collapsed." Xi distracts from own failings with Hong Kong security law -… https://t.co/68Ltkuk3HY 4 minutes ago