Tenet trailer: Christopher Nolan’s film ‘reverses the flow of time’

Friday, 22 May 2020
Tenet trailer: Christopher Nolan’s film ‘reverses the flow of time’The second trailer of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is out, and it does not answer the questions that you may have asked after watching the first one. Here, the time manipulation isn’t explained further, but we do get a sense that there is a larger conspiracy at play and John David Washington’s character seems to be at the center of it all. His main task entails preventing ‘World War 3’. Robert Pattinson has a larger role in this trailer, and it looks like his interests align with Washington. But the story of ‘inversion’ and ‘reversing the flow of time’ isn’t discussed much and it seems like that is going to be the key to it all. Watch...
0
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: TENET movie (2020)

TENET movie (2020) 02:51

 TENET movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage. Nolan wrote and directed the film, utilizing a mixture of IMAX® and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen. “Tenet” was filmed on location...

