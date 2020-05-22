Trump to lower flags to half-staff to honor coronavirus victims, military
Friday, 22 May 2020 () (CNN)President Donald Trump announced Thursday that flags on federal buildings will be lowered to half-staff over the coming days to honor coronavirus victims and members of the military. "I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus," the President tweeted on his way...
The order to lower the U.S. flag, which Trump said would continue into the Memorial Day weekend, comes as the nation approaches 100,000 deaths.
