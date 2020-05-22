Global  

Trump to lower flags to half-staff to honor coronavirus victims, military

WorldNews Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Trump to lower flags to half-staff to honor coronavirus victims, military(CNN)President Donald Trump announced Thursday that flags on federal buildings will be lowered to half-staff over the coming days to honor coronavirus victims and members of the military. "I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus," the President tweeted on his way...
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Flags At Half-Staff Tuesday In Honor Of COVID-19 Victims

Flags At Half-Staff Tuesday In Honor Of COVID-19 Victims 00:22

 Flags are flying at half-staff Tuesday in honor of all the lives lost to COVID-19, Liz Collin reports (0:22). WCCO 4 News at Noon – May 19, 2020

