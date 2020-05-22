George Soros says coronavirus threatens EU’s survival
Friday, 22 May 2020 () George Soros, the billionaire financier, has cautioned that the European Union’s survival was threatened by the novel coronavirus unless it could issue perpetual bonds or “consols” to help weak members such as Italy. “If the EU is...
Billionaire investor George Soros said the coronavirus pandemic could have uncertain consequences for the future of capitalism. He said: "We will not go back to where we were when the pandemic started...
· Hedge fund veteran George Soros says Europe should introduce so-called perpetual bonds — bonds that have no maturity — to help finance the response to the... Business Insider Also reported by •Reuters India
