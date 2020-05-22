Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Soros says coronavirus threatens EU’s survival

WorldNews Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
George Soros says coronavirus threatens EU’s survivalGeorge Soros, the billionaire financier, has cautioned that the European Union’s survival was threatened by the novel coronavirus unless it could issue perpetual bonds or “consols” to help weak members such as Italy. “If the EU is...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

George Soros Talks About The Effects The Coronavirus Pandemic Will Have On Capitalism [Video]

George Soros Talks About The Effects The Coronavirus Pandemic Will Have On Capitalism

Billionaire investor George Soros said the coronavirus pandemic could have uncertain consequences for the future of capitalism. He said: "We will not go back to where we were when the pandemic started...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

George Soros says Europe should tap up an obscure bond used during the Napoleonic Wars to save itself from a coronavirus depression

George Soros says Europe should tap up an obscure bond used during the Napoleonic Wars to save itself from a coronavirus depression· Hedge fund veteran George Soros says Europe should introduce so-called perpetual bonds — bonds that have no maturity — to help finance the response to the...
Business Insider Also reported by •Reuters India

Tweets about this

Colemans1

Michael Coleman RT @nigella_i5e: This is good news.... EU could crumble to NOTHING as Italexit serious threat says George Soros -'tragic reality' https:/… 5 seconds ago

DarknetResearch

Darknet Research RT @EyesOnQ: George Soros says coronavirus may spell the end of the EU and Brussels may have to directly tax citizens https://t.co/eWLy6e3… 2 minutes ago

bogey91656

Mr.T RT @newsmax: George Soros says Coronavirus threatens EU survival https://t.co/CAmUmwE2lQ https://t.co/LYiKqRTXHJ 6 minutes ago