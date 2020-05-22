Global  

Confirmed Pakistan plane crash death toll at 41: airline CEO

Reuters Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
At least 41 people are confirmed to have been killed in a plane crash in a residential area of Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) chief executive said on Friday.
