Confirmed Pakistan plane crash death toll at 41: airline CEO
Friday, 22 May 2020 (
2 hours ago)
At least 41 people are confirmed to have been killed in a plane crash in a residential area of Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, Pakistan International Airlines' ( PIA) chief executive said on Friday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
7 hours ago
Courtesy: Fatima Naqvi A passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, according to the country’s civil aviation authority. Pakistan plane crash - locator map 00:23
