No fans, but Dortmund keeps Bundesliga title challenge alive
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund is keeping its Bundesliga title challenge alive despite playing with no spectators and amid strict hygiene measures against the coronavirus. Dortmund quietly labored at Wolfsburg to a 2-0 win on Saturday, closing the gap on Bayern Munich to a point, ahead of the leader’s late game at home to Eintracht […]
