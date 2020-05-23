Global  

No fans, but Dortmund keeps Bundesliga title challenge alive

Seattle Times Saturday, 23 May 2020
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund is keeping its Bundesliga title challenge alive despite playing with no spectators and amid strict hygiene measures against the coronavirus. Dortmund quietly labored at Wolfsburg to a 2-0 win on Saturday, closing the gap on Bayern Munich to a point, ahead of the leader’s late game at home to Eintracht […]
 Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre looks ahead to his side's Bundesliga clash with Wolfsburg on Saturday. His side are hoping to keep up the pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the league after both returned to action with a victory.

