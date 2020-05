Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two men died and 10 other people were injured in multiple shootings Sunday in St. Louis. One man was shot several times inside his car in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood and later died at a hospital, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Another man was killed in separate shooting downtown that also left […]