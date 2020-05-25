Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Is COVID-19 Exposing The Death Of God And The Worship Of Christian Nationalism And Trump?

WorldNews Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Is COVID-19 Exposing The Death Of God And The Worship Of Christian Nationalism And Trump?Article by WN.com Correspondent Dallas Darling As COVID-19 rages across America, many are asking how socially and morally responsible should one be to take precautions from spreading it. After exposing 180 churchgoers for not following shelter-in-place guidelines, one Christian minister’s answer was a refusal to apologize. “You don’t need to defend us. When Jesus went before Pilate, he didn’t defend himself. So I don’t feel the need,” he told his members. (1) Another Christian, a lawmaker, said he will not wear a face mask because God did not wear one. (2) Other Christians are flouting state and social distancing orders, claiming religious liberties are at stake and that God will protect...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Indian man patrols streets dressed as 'god of death' to encourage people to adhere to country's COVID-19 lockdown [Video]

Indian man patrols streets dressed as 'god of death' to encourage people to adhere to country's COVID-19 lockdown

An Indian man dressed as Yamraj, the god of death, is patrolling the streets of Bahraich encouraging people to stay inside during the country's COVID-19 lockdown.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this