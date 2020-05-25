Is COVID-19 Exposing The Death Of God And The Worship Of Christian Nationalism And Trump?
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Article by WN.com Correspondent Dallas Darling As COVID-19 rages across America, many are asking how socially and morally responsible should one be to take precautions from spreading it. After exposing 180 churchgoers for not following shelter-in-place guidelines, one Christian minister’s answer was a refusal to apologize. “You don’t need to defend us. When Jesus went before Pilate, he didn’t defend himself. So I don’t feel the need,” he told his members. (1) Another Christian, a lawmaker, said he will not wear a face mask because God did not wear one. (2) Other Christians are flouting state and social distancing orders, claiming religious liberties are at stake and that God will protect...