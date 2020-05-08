Global  

Cardinal Sarah Says Didn’t Sign Letter Claiming Coronavirus Exploited For One-World Government

Eurasia Review Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
Hours after the publication of a controversial open letter regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the prefect of the Church’s dicastery for liturgy and sacraments, listed among the signers of the letter, said he did not sign it.

The letter, titled “Appeal for the Church and the World,” says the coronavirus pandemic has been...
