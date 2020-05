KLBK News LONDON (AP) — Queen guitarist Brian May says he recently had three stents put in after experiencing “a small heart… https://t.co/op5FhdAmLB 25 minutes ago BannedKQO’AmericanLady RT @FOXBaltimore: Queen guitarist Brian May says he recently had three stents put in after experiencing "a small heart attack." https://t.c… 34 minutes ago FOX Baltimore Queen guitarist Brian May says he recently had three stents put in after experiencing "a small heart attack." https://t.co/ul3aXALeyD 37 minutes ago Michael Layne RT @newschannelnine: NEW: Queen guitarist Brian May says he recently had three stents put in after experiencing "a small heart attack." htt… 42 minutes ago Ed Wenck RT @WISH_TV: Queen guitarist Brian May says he recently had three stents put in after experiencing “a small heart attack.” https://t.co/Duu… 54 minutes ago WISH-TV Queen guitarist Brian May says he recently had three stents put in after experiencing “a small heart attack.” https://t.co/Duu3T98tNu 1 hour ago Zachary J. Irwin RT @WGXAnews: Queen guitarist Brian May reveals he recently had three stents put in after experiencing "a small heart attack." https://t.co… 1 hour ago thomas marino RT @NEWS1130: Queen guitarist Brian May says he recently had three stents put in after experiencing “a small heart attack" https://t.co/h2C… 1 hour ago