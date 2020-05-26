Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: German Ikea car park used for mass Eid prayer

BBC News Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Muslims brought prayer mats and face masks to a huge car park for socially-distanced prayers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: German theatre company performs in a car park due to coronavirus restrictions

German theatre company performs in a car park due to coronavirus restrictions 02:05

 German theatre company performs in a car park due to coronavirus restrictions

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Zealand dad helps solve lockdown boredom with backyard theme park [Video]

New Zealand dad helps solve lockdown boredom with backyard theme park

New Zealand dad, Nathan, has taken coronavirus lockdown parenting to the next level by building a theme park for his four kids in the back garden. "I have one of my children in a canoe in our..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:40Published
Lockdown smackdown! Coronavirus tensions boil over in US car park [Video]

Lockdown smackdown! Coronavirus tensions boil over in US car park

This is the moment two stockpiling shoppers got into a vicious confrontation in a car park in Pennsylvania in the USA on Saturday (April 4th) as tensions from the coronavirus lockdown boiled..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:36Published

Tweets about this