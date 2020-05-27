Huawei CFO’s to find out if her fraud case will proceed

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei is scheduled to learn Wednesday if a U.S extradition case against her can proceed. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei's founder, at Vancouver's airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, […]


