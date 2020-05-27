Global  

Two Bob Baffert horses test positive for banned substances during Oaklawn Park meet

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Two of Bob Baffert's horses tested positive for a banned substance during meet at Arkansas' Oaklawn Park, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.
