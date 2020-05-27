Global  

Walt Disney World sets July 11 reopening date for Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 27 May 2020
Walt Disney World plans to reopen July 11, according to a presentation the company made to an economic recovery task force Wednesday
News video: Disney sets to reopen Walt Disney World in July

Disney sets to reopen Walt Disney World in July 01:30

 Entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney has cleared one hurdle in its plan to start reopening Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on July 11. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

