2 U.S. astronauts board SpaceX rocket for historic launch
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () CAPE CANAVERAL — With thunderstorms and the possibility of tornadoes threatening a delay, two NASAastronauts climbed aboard a SpaceX rocket ship Wednesday for liftoff on a history-making flight that was seen as a giant leap forward for the booming business of commercial space travel. Space veterans Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were scheduled to ride into orbit aboard the brand-new Dragon capsule on top of a Falcon 9 rocket, taking off for the International Space Station at 4:33 p.m. EDT from the same launch pad used by the Apollo moon missions a half-century ago. Smiling, waving and giving the traditional thumbs-up as Vice President Mike Pence looked on, the two men said farewell to their...