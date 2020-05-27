Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 U.S. astronauts board SpaceX rocket for historic launch

WorldNews Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
2 U.S. astronauts board SpaceX rocket for historic launchCAPE CANAVERAL — With thunderstorms and the possibility of tornadoes threatening a delay, two NASA astronauts climbed aboard a SpaceX rocket ship Wednesday for liftoff on a history-making flight that was seen as a giant leap forward for the booming business of commercial space travel. Space veterans Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were scheduled to ride into orbit aboard the brand-new Dragon capsule on top of a Falcon 9 rocket, taking off for the International Space Station at 4:33 p.m. EDT from the same launch pad used by the Apollo moon missions a half-century ago. Smiling, waving and giving the traditional thumbs-up as Vice President Mike Pence looked on, the two men said farewell to their...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Space-X dragon launch

Space-X dragon launch 02:32

 A historic launch is happening today at Cape Canaveral, Florida. Two American astronauts are taking the trip to space on board a private space craft later today.

Related videos from verified sources

Storm warning stops historic SpaceX launch [Video]

Storm warning stops historic SpaceX launch

A tornado warning and a tropical storm have forced NASA to stand down the launch due to the risk to the astronauts.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:51Published
New program offers free career coaching and co-working space [Video]

New program offers free career coaching and co-working space

Julie Bauke, president of The Bauke Group, and Tamara Schwarting, founder and CEO of 1628 Ltd. are starting a program called Project Launch Pad to help people transition from corporate jobs to being..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:30Published

Related news from verified sources

US astronauts board SpaceX rocket for historic launch

The Crew Dragon is scheduled to take off for the International Space Station at 6.33 am AEST from the same launch pad used during the Apollo moon missions.
The Age

SpaceX delays first historic crewed launch to space due to weather

SpaceX delays first historic crewed launch to space due to weatherImage: SpaceX Just 17 minutes before its planned launch, SpaceX postponed its first crewed flight to space on Wednesday afternoon due to bad weather over the...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WSMV

WSMV News4 Nashville WATCH: Astronauts board, buckle up on SpaceX rocket just minutes before the launch was postponed https://t.co/Z0waz0zJLk 3 minutes ago

talk_nyc

NYC Taxi Talk RT @1010WINS: BREAKING: CANCELED -- Historic SpaceX/NASA launch -- scheduled for 4:33 pm -- scrubbed, postponed until Saturday #LaunchAmeri… 4 minutes ago

Lisajeanapple

Lisa Applegate RT @chrizap: #Breaking: Historic SpaceX rocket launched delayed for weather https://t.co/IBTb2pOkfG 7 minutes ago

NSWsensing

NSW Smart Sensing Network The launch of a #SpaceX rocket ship with two #NASA astronauts on a history-making flight into orbit was called off… https://t.co/Rxnjxr3hur 12 minutes ago

foxcarolinanews

FOX Carolina News WATCH: Astronauts board, buckle up on SpaceX rocket just minutes before the launch was postponed https://t.co/WhRBsR0AXn 29 minutes ago

Delicious12u

Keith D Robinson 2 U.S. astronauts board SpaceX rocket for historic launch https://t.co/hBfosFPZgB 56 minutes ago

giusyrus

Giusy Russo RT @CourtneySurveys: Today @NASA sends two astronauts into orbit on board a @SpaceX rocket — the first astronaut launch from U.S. soil sinc… 1 hour ago

OneidaDispatch

Oneida Dispatch 2 U.S. astronauts board SpaceX rocket for historic launch https://t.co/96yPxeaxsM 1 hour ago