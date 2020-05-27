Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

France BANS hydroxychloroquine as study says medicine Trump took makes death from Covid-19 more likely

WorldNews Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
France BANS hydroxychloroquine as study says medicine Trump took makes death from Covid-19 more likelyFrance has clamped down on the much-talked about drug that many have taken against Covid-19, including US President Donald Trump. A new study showed that the treatment increases the risk of death from the virus. The French government has revoked its decree authorizing the prescription of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for treating Covid-19 patients, with the exception of clinical trials. The decision came...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: WHO Pauses Hydroxychloroquine Medical Trials for COVID-19

WHO Pauses Hydroxychloroquine Medical Trials for COVID-19 01:30

 WHO Pauses Hydroxychloroquine Medical Trials for COVID-19 The move comes after a report linked the drug to an increased fatality rate among those with coronavirus. The study in medical journal 'The Lancet' adds that it can increase odds of heart failure in coronavirus patients. The decision has been...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

France Rejected hydroxychloroquine For Covid Patients [Video]

France Rejected hydroxychloroquine For Covid Patients

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:26Published
France Becomes the First Country to Ban Hydroxychloroquine as a Treatment for COVID-19 [Video]

France Becomes the First Country to Ban Hydroxychloroquine as a Treatment for COVID-19

France has become the first country in the world to ban the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:45Published

Tweets about this

TruthSerumMed

Truth Serum Media RT @niro60487270: The problematic Lancet study has resulted in a complete ban on the use of hydroxychloroquine for covid-19 in France. HCQ… 40 minutes ago

DelayKathleen

kathleen delay RT @jenna92821: The French Health Ministry has banned the use of hydroxychloroquine as a cure to Coronavirus. The problematic Lancet study… 57 minutes ago

jenna92821

Jenna The French Health Ministry has banned the use of hydroxychloroquine as a cure to Coronavirus. The problematic Lanc… https://t.co/ZVeEbNoe3s 1 hour ago

Angel40043090

Angel RT @HYVEE7: Oh really...? "Italy and Belgium join France in rejecting hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 treatment" https://t.co/ApY4ntALZY R… 1 hour ago

IdRatherRetire

I'd Rather Retire France's health minister Olivier Véran ordered a review of trials using the drug at the weekend after a study in Th… https://t.co/FdQuiIcMDB 2 hours ago

cspramesh

Pramesh CS RT @LawrenceGostin: Nothing surprising about this contrast? ❖@WHO halts #hydroxychloroquine; France bans it for #COVID. ❖ @POTUS takes… 2 hours ago

shehzadyounis

Shehzad Younis France BANS hydroxychloroquine as study says medicine Trump took makes death from Covid-19 more likely https://t.co/Wcc0UXTHTC 2 hours ago