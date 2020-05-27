Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media companies after Twitter fact-check
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () US president Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to regulate or shut down social media companies, one day after Twitter for the first time added a warning to some of his tweets prompting readers to fact check the president’s claims. Mr Trump has reacted furiously to the move by Twitter which added warnings to two of his tweets which claimed that postal voting could lead to election fraud. The social media company on Tuesday added a link to two tweets posted by the president earlier in the day. “Get the facts about mail in ballots,” the link reads, redirecting users to information about postal voting, including articles from CNN, the Washington Post and other sources. The unprecedented move...