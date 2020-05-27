Global  

Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media companies after Twitter fact-check

WorldNews Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media companies after Twitter fact-checkUS president Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to regulate or shut down social media companies, one day after Twitter for the first time added a warning to some of his tweets prompting readers to fact check the president’s claims. Mr Trump has reacted furiously to the move by Twitter which added warnings to two of his tweets which claimed that postal voting could lead to election fraud. The social media company on Tuesday added a link to two tweets posted by the president earlier in the day. “Get the facts about mail in ballots,” the link reads, redirecting users to information about postal voting, including articles from CNN, the Washington Post and other sources. The unprecedented move...
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: President Donald Trump Threatens Social Media Companies

President Donald Trump Threatens Social Media Companies 01:23

 Twitter fact-checked President Donald Trump. Trump responded by threatening to regulate or shut down social media companies that he claims are trying to “silence conservative voices.”

REPORT: Trump Is Preparing To Sign An Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Thursday aimed at major social media companies after Twitter applied a fact-check on one of his tweets,...
Daily Caller

Trump threatens to 'strongly regulate' or 'close down' social media platforms after Twitter fact check

President Trump is threatening to "close down" social media platforms a day after Twitter added a "fact check" label to two of his tweets.
USATODAY.com

