George Floyd's death another wound for Minneapolis' black community: 'Why can't I just be black in the state of Minnesota?'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
George Floyd's death was not the first involving Minneapolis police, deepening mistrust between law enforcement and the black community.
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Announces Investigation On Death Of Unarmed Minneapolis Black Man

Trump Announces Investigation On Death Of Unarmed Minneapolis Black Man 00:32

 President Donald Trump said the Justice Department and the FBI began a case on police brutality. He said they are looking into the death of an unarmed black man while in police custody in Minneapolis. Trump called the death of George Floyd “very sad and tragic” on Twitter. According to Business...

RAW VIDEO: Looters Raid Target Store Near Mpls. Protest [Video]

RAW VIDEO: Looters Raid Target Store Near Mpls. Protest

Dozens of people looted the Target store Wednesday evening near Minneapolis Police's 3rd Precinct building in the midst of the George Floyd protests [WARNING: Contains strong language] (). WCCO 4 News..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:14Published
Minneapolis Releases Names Of 4 Fired Police Officers [Video]

Minneapolis Releases Names Of 4 Fired Police Officers

There was a call from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for the immediate arrest and charging of the officer who had his knee on George Floyd's neck for eight minutes, Amelia Santaniello reports (2:58)...

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:58Published

