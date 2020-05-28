Republican Politician Had COVID-19 For A Week Before Revealing To CollegauesPennsylvania State Rep. Andrew Lewis revealed he has been infected with COVID-19 and kept it a secret for a week.
According to Business Insider, the Republican lawmaker learned that he had COVID-19 on..
GOP Hides Coronavirus Case In Pennsylvania LegislatureRepublicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives didn’t tell Democratic lawmakers about a GOP representative’s coronavirus diagnosis.
Anup RT @usatodayDC: PA state Rep. Brian Sims released a Facebook video calling out Republican members he said withheld information about positi… 45 seconds ago
⚖️Mindy!! RT @LiberalResist: Pennsylvania state lawmaker rips GOP members for silence after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/DqHQkUVlqO… 4 minutes ago
Liberal Resistance Pennsylvania state lawmaker rips GOP members for silence after testing positive for coronavirus… https://t.co/0QuRjWY1Th 4 minutes ago
MeezerMom Pennsylvania state lawmaker rips GOP members for silence after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/ImbG4FwvI5 via @USATODAY 27 minutes ago
DynamicAmerica.org Pennsylvania state lawmaker rips GOP members for silence after testing positive for coronavirus… https://t.co/vsHKZUOfJO 50 minutes ago
USA TODAY Politics PA state Rep. Brian Sims released a Facebook video calling out Republican members he said withheld information abou… https://t.co/pw462rsyml 55 minutes ago