Pennsylvania state lawmaker rips GOP members for silence after testing positive for coronavirus

Thursday, 28 May 2020
PA state Rep. Brian Sims released a Facebook video calling out Republican members he said withheld information about positive coronavirus cases.
Video credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: State Rep. Tests Positive For Coronavirus

State Rep. Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:44

 There is a coronavirus controversy at the state Capitol.

Republican Politician Had COVID-19 For A Week Before Revealing To Collegaues [Video]

Republican Politician Had COVID-19 For A Week Before Revealing To Collegaues

Pennsylvania State Rep. Andrew Lewis revealed he has been infected with COVID-19 and kept it a secret for a week. According to Business Insider, the Republican lawmaker learned that he had COVID-19 on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
GOP Hides Coronavirus Case In Pennsylvania Legislature [Video]

GOP Hides Coronavirus Case In Pennsylvania Legislature

Republicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives didn’t tell Democratic lawmakers about a GOP representative’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:59Published

Anup83002797

Anup RT @usatodayDC: PA state Rep. Brian Sims released a Facebook video calling out Republican members he said withheld information about positi… 45 seconds ago

all_the_Mindy

⚖️Mindy!! RT @LiberalResist: Pennsylvania state lawmaker rips GOP members for silence after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/DqHQkUVlqO… 4 minutes ago

LiberalResist

Liberal Resistance Pennsylvania state lawmaker rips GOP members for silence after testing positive for coronavirus… https://t.co/0QuRjWY1Th 4 minutes ago

VictoriaEllenD

MeezerMom Pennsylvania state lawmaker rips GOP members for silence after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/ImbG4FwvI5 via @USATODAY 27 minutes ago

DynamicAmerica

DynamicAmerica.org Pennsylvania state lawmaker rips GOP members for silence after testing positive for coronavirus… https://t.co/vsHKZUOfJO 50 minutes ago

usatodayDC

USA TODAY Politics PA state Rep. Brian Sims released a Facebook video calling out Republican members he said withheld information abou… https://t.co/pw462rsyml 55 minutes ago