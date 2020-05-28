Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League plans June 17 restart after 100-day shutdown

Seattle Times Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Premier League is planning to return on June 17 after a 100-day shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The league’s official broadcasters in Britain — Sky Sports and the BBC — said Thursday that English football will return with a doubleheader featuring Manchester City playing Arsenal and Aston Villa hosting […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League clubs unanimously vote to resume contact training

Premier League clubs unanimously vote to resume contact training 00:57

 Premier League clubs vote unanimously to resume contact training as ‘Project Restart’ takes a giant step forwards. Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.

Related videos from verified sources

Nev: Players will be fit for June 19 restart [Video]

Nev: Players will be fit for June 19 restart

Gary Neville sees no reason why players’ fitness levels will be an issue for a potential Premier League restart on June 19.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:33Published
Two people from two Premier League clubs test positive for coronavirus, league says [Video]

Two people from two Premier League clubs test positive for coronavirus, league says

Two people from two Premier League clubs test positive for the coronavirus after a second batch of testing, the league says

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:54Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MattyCook13

Mathew Cook "English Premier League Plans to Resume June 17" by BY TARIQ PANJA via NYT https://t.co/VPFEzQuxbS 1 minute ago

melixant

melixant English Premier League Plans to Resume June 17 https://t.co/chzjdTDpf5 https://t.co/n57s6T5fgK 3 minutes ago

bliss_street

bliss_street English Premier League Plans to Resume June 17 The most-watched sports league in the world will return, pending a… https://t.co/3GNK8uXSL7 5 minutes ago

mohamme12034868

mohammed87 English Premier League Plans to Resume June 17 https://t.co/aq4RbFivZ7 5 minutes ago

Wallst_Today

BusinessPlanCity.com English Premier League Plans to Resume June 17 https://t.co/BuJND0ekDz https://t.co/sm8i9UjEU3 9 minutes ago

ALIMANSOUR1118

A L I ع ل ي RT @tariqpanja: English Premier League Plans to Resume June 17 https://t.co/zTOoQEUgeW 9 minutes ago

v2_shep

Viacheslav "English Premier League Plans to Resume June 17" by BY TARIQ PANJA via NYT New York Times https://t.co/Wf8t6LONBG 10 minutes ago

bcerni

Bob Black English Premier League Plans to Resume June 17 https://t.co/TyhP1BnpGo 10 minutes ago