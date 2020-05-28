Premier League plans June 17 restart after 100-day shutdown
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Premier League is planning to return on June 17 after a 100-day shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The league’s official broadcasters in Britain — Sky Sports and the BBC — said Thursday that English football will return with a doubleheader featuring Manchester City playing Arsenal and Aston Villa hosting […]
Premier League clubs vote unanimously to resume contact training as ‘Project Restart’ takes a giant step forwards. Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.