Premier League plans June 17 restart after 100-day shutdown

Mathew Cook "English Premier League Plans to Resume June 17" by BY TARIQ PANJA via NYT https://t.co/VPFEzQuxbS 1 minute ago melixant English Premier League Plans to Resume June 17 https://t.co/chzjdTDpf5 https://t.co/n57s6T5fgK 3 minutes ago bliss_street English Premier League Plans to Resume June 17 The most-watched sports league in the world will return, pending a… https://t.co/3GNK8uXSL7 5 minutes ago mohammed87 English Premier League Plans to Resume June 17 https://t.co/aq4RbFivZ7 5 minutes ago BusinessPlanCity.com English Premier League Plans to Resume June 17 https://t.co/BuJND0ekDz https://t.co/sm8i9UjEU3 9 minutes ago A L I ع ل ي RT @tariqpanja: English Premier League Plans to Resume June 17 https://t.co/zTOoQEUgeW 9 minutes ago Viacheslav "English Premier League Plans to Resume June 17" by BY TARIQ PANJA via NYT New York Times https://t.co/Wf8t6LONBG 10 minutes ago Bob Black English Premier League Plans to Resume June 17 https://t.co/TyhP1BnpGo 10 minutes ago