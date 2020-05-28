Fox’s Sean Hannity emerges as critic of Minneapolis police

Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity has emerged as an unexpected critic of the Minneapolis police for their actions in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Hannity spent more than 15 minutes on his Fox show Wednesday replaying video of a Minneapolis officer who knelt on the neck of the 46-year-old […] 👓 View full article

