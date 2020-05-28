Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fox’s Sean Hannity emerges as critic of Minneapolis police

Seattle Times Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity has emerged as an unexpected critic of the Minneapolis police for their actions in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Hannity spent more than 15 minutes on his Fox show Wednesday replaying video of a Minneapolis officer who knelt on the neck of the 46-year-old […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Minneapolis police fire flash grenades and rubber bullets at protest over George Floyd's death

Minneapolis police fire flash grenades and rubber bullets at protest over George Floyd's death 00:29

 Protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday (May 26), the day after a black man died in police custody. George Floyd, 47, died after being detained by four Minneapolis police officers.

Related videos from verified sources

Protests Erupt in Minneapolis After Death of George Floyd [Video]

Protests Erupt in Minneapolis After Death of George Floyd

Protests Erupt in Minneapolis After Death of George Floyd On May 27, hundreds of protestors took to the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota, to display their rage against the city’s police department...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:23Published
Protests Erupt For Second Night In Minneapolis [Video]

Protests Erupt For Second Night In Minneapolis

Protesters and police in Minneapolis violently clashed for a second night on Wednesday. In a display of outrage over the death of an unarmed black man, protestors took to the streets in large crowds...

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BostonGlobe

The Boston Globe Fox’s Sean Hannity emerges as critic of Minneapolis police https://t.co/jI9UlaB4NF 3 minutes ago

PolyPoliLive

Polygon Politics RT @dansewell: Fox's Sean Hannity emerges as critic of Minneapolis police (from @AP) https://t.co/9s6JYSyPsZ 6 minutes ago

dansewell

Dan Sewell Fox's Sean Hannity emerges as critic of Minneapolis police (from @AP) https://t.co/9s6JYSyPsZ 9 minutes ago

brookpos

Brook Porter "Fox's Sean Hannity Emerges as Critic of Minneapolis Police" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/nfKPIdNZtN 16 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Fox's Sean Hannity emerges as critic of Minneapolis police https://t.co/Y7if00cXN8 35 minutes ago

dbauder

dbauder Sean Hannity emerges as critic of Minneapolis police. https://t.co/6mxYrjnfZn 44 minutes ago