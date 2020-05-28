Fox’s Sean Hannity emerges as critic of Minneapolis police
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity has emerged as an unexpected critic of the Minneapolis police for their actions in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Hannity spent more than 15 minutes on his Fox show Wednesday replaying video of a Minneapolis officer who knelt on the neck of the 46-year-old […]
Protesters and police in Minneapolis violently clashed for a second night on Wednesday. In a display of outrage over the death of an unarmed black man, protestors took to the streets in large crowds...
Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32Published
