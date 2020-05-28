Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fact check: Ex-officer involved in George Floyd's death not pictured at Trump rally

USATODAY.com Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
The ex-Minneapolis police officer involved in George Floyd's death was misidentified as a man who appeared with the president at an October rally.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Demonstrators in Oakland Protest George Floyd Killing in Minneapolis

Demonstrators in Oakland Protest George Floyd Killing in Minneapolis 01:30

 Protests of George Floyd's killing by a Minneapolis police officer spread to several U.S. cities including Oakland and Los Angeles on Thursday. (5-28-20)

Related videos from verified sources

Minnesota Governor Involves National Guard After Protests Escalate To Looting Stores [Video]

Minnesota Governor Involves National Guard After Protests Escalate To Looting Stores

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz activated the National Guard in response to looting in Minneapolis. The looting began after escalated protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of policemen...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Protesters Again Take To Streets Over Death Of George Floyd [Video]

Protesters Again Take To Streets Over Death Of George Floyd

Groups of people protesting police brutality following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police, took to the streets Thursday for the second..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:23Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kcb1926

karen c beal @yahoo. @kcb1926 @maddow DISAGREES THIS picture may not BE HIM, footage at TRUMP RALLY ON STAGE SHAKING TRUMPS HAND, COPS… https://t.co/VpP54SzbBG 21 minutes ago

StevenAutrey

Steven Autrey Fact check: Ex-officer involved in George Floyd’s death not pictured at Trump rally https://t.co/lioyr8utGP via @usatoday 28 minutes ago

pick291

JR @TheSharpEdge1 #FalseFlag Ex-officer involved in George Floyd’s death not pictured at Trump rally https://t.co/HFWktd1Shr 28 minutes ago

mrbrownsir

Matt Brown RT @CopCrime: Fact check: Ex-officer involved in George Floyd’s death not pictured at Trump rally Story by @mrbrownsir https://t.co/7a1fiq… 1 hour ago

CopCrime

Cop Crime Fact check: Ex-officer involved in George Floyd’s death not pictured at Trump rally Story by @mrbrownsir https://t.co/7a1fiq6I2y 1 hour ago

basketcase55

Victoria Danko RT @darreldrowland: Factcheck: No, the Minnesota ex-officer involved in George Floyd’s death not pictured at a Donald Trump rally https://t… 2 hours ago

darreldrowland

Darrel Rowland Factcheck: No, the Minnesota ex-officer involved in George Floyd’s death not pictured at a Donald Trump rally… https://t.co/XNQRwrsiB8 2 hours ago

jpvergel

Allen Vergel @KarinLeninaJon1 @RHinSarata @donwinslow @realDonaldTrump The red tshirt guy in the Trump rally is Mike Gallagher.… https://t.co/QWFpyBMDlV 3 hours ago