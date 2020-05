Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 38,376



Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said 38,376 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday, up by 215 from 38,161.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 9 hours ago Peru doctors warn they cannot cope with coronavirus infections



Doctors and nurses in Peru say hospitals cannot cope with the rising number of coronavirus infections and are demanding more government help. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:30 Published 10 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus India lockdown Day 63 live updates | Kerala SSLC exams to resume today India’s single-day spike continued its trend for the seventh day on Monday with over 6,900 new COVID-19 cases being reported along with more than 150 deaths.

Hindu 5 days ago



Covid 19 coronavirus: India's virus death toll passes China With 175 new deaths as lockdown measures ease, India's coronavirus toll has increased to 4706, surpassing the tally in neighbouring China .India has reported a...

New Zealand Herald 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this