PM Modi to address the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today

Mid-Day Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 65th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday, the final day of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown. The address by the Prime Minister is likely to focus on the relaxations being given from June 1, after over two months of lockdown to control the...
