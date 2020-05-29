Global  

Columbus protest over George Floyd’s death turns violent

Seattle Times Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
COLUMBUS (AP) — Protesters angry over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody turned out for a demonstration in Columbus that began peacefully but turned violent, leaving smashed storefront windows along downtown streets around the statehouse. The crowd of around 400 people entered into a standoff with Columbus police Thursday night, blocking the […]
