Donald Trump: Twitter hides tweet for 'glorifying violence'
Friday, 29 May 2020 () The post, referring to the unrest in Minneapolis, can now only be viewed if users click past a disclaimer. It's the latest in a growing row between the White House and the social media giant.
Twitter has placed a warning on one of Donald Trump’s tweets about protests in Minneapolis, saying the president violated the platform’s rules about “glorifying violence”. Trump had lashed out at crowds in the city protesting over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in...
