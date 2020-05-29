New York City expected to reopen on June 8, five upstate regions OK for phase 2: Cuomo
Friday, 29 May 2020 () New York City is "on track" to enter phase one of reopening on June 8, New York Governor Cuomo said on Friday as he announced that five upstate regions will now transition to phase two which includes businesses like barber shops and hair salons.
According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, the city may start reopening in just a few weeks, and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson wants to know what the plan is for mass transit, pedestrians and bikers; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.