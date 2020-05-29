Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York City expected to reopen on June 8, five upstate regions OK for phase 2: Cuomo

Reuters Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
New York City is "on track" to enter phase one of reopening on June 8, New York Governor Cuomo said on Friday as he announced that five upstate regions will now transition to phase two which includes businesses like barber shops and hair salons.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: City Council Speaker Corey Johnson Wants To Know NYC's Reopening Plan

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson Wants To Know NYC's Reopening Plan 01:55

 According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, the city may start reopening in just a few weeks, and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson wants to know what the plan is for mass transit, pedestrians and bikers; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Related videos from verified sources

New York Weather: CBS2 5/29 Nightly Forecast at 11PM [Video]

New York Weather: CBS2 5/29 Nightly Forecast at 11PM

CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 29 at 11 p.m.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:05Published
Paula's Donuts locations reopen with new added safety measures [Video]

Paula's Donuts locations reopen with new added safety measures

Paula's Donuts locations reopen with new added safety measures

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

New York City on track to reopen on June 8, five upstate regions ready to enter phase two: Cuomo

New York City is 'on track' to enter phase one of reopening on June 8, New York Governor Cuomo said on Friday as he announced that five upstate regions will now...
Reuters

N.Y.C. Is Expected to Begin Reopening June 8: Live Updates

Governor Cuomo said he thought the city would meet health benchmarks by then. He also cleared five upstate regions for broader reopening.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsfilterio

Investor News New York City expected to reopen on June 8, five upstate regions OK for phase 2: Cuomo https://t.co/z6J29z0xpF 9 minutes ago

Ingram10

Robert Smith RT @htTweets: The most populous US city, which has become the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus pandemic, was on track to meet the met… 3 hours ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times The most populous US city, which has become the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus pandemic, was on track to me… https://t.co/DWwsmSo2ll 3 hours ago

triantafyllidi2

Επικαιρότητα - V - News V New York City expected to reopen on June 8, five upstate regions OK for phase 2: Cuomo ======… https://t.co/nSmK9BJuxB 3 hours ago

tgclark56

khun Tom RT @htTweets: New York City is “on track” to enter phase one of reopening on June 8, New York Governor Cuomo said https://t.co/bYluJqp8UK 4 hours ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times New York City is “on track” to enter phase one of reopening on June 8, New York Governor Cuomo said https://t.co/bYluJqp8UK 4 hours ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times New York City expected to reopen on June 8: Cuomo https://t.co/t2kNtuyz9J 4 hours ago

ap_yolorx

Sasha New York City Expected to Reopen on June 8, Five Upstate Regions OK for Phase 2: Cuomo https://t.co/STUjhvvBYL #news 4 hours ago