Related videos from verified sources Downtown LA Protests Turn Violent As Demonstrators, Police Clash; Looting Reported



Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department clashed with protesters in downtown Los Angeles Friday night as they demonstrated against the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:33 Published 5 hours ago Seven shot in Louisville protests over killing of black woman: police



Seven people were shot and at least one was in critical condition after protests in Louisville, Kentucky over the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot in her apartment in March, police.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:16 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this John Fryar RT @USATODAY: As protests over the death of Breonna Taylor took over downtown Louisville for a second night, officials blamed much of the eā€¦ 2 minutes ago Famous Second night of Breonna Taylor protests marked by vandalism in downtown Louisville https://t.co/I7Ox5k5Vlh via @YahooNews 4 minutes ago