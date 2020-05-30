Boris Johnson has to stand up to Netanyahu’s annexation plans – for the sake of the Palestinians and peace



Related videos from verified sources Global vaccine summit raises over eight billion dollars in research funds



Boris Johnson and Bill Gates speak at the Gavi vaccine alliance summit which has raised over eight billion dollars to help fund research into finding a Covid-19 vaccine. Mr Johnson said that together,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 3 days ago Trump, Johnson attend virtual vaccine summit



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted a global vaccine summit on Thursday, urging nations to pledge funding for vaccinations against infectious diseases to help the poorest countries tackle the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:21 Published 3 days ago Boris Johnson urges world leaders to unite in Covid-19 vaccine hunt



Boris Johnson has urged world leaders to join together and focus their “collective ingenuity” on the search for a coronavirus vaccine that is affordable and available to all. The Prime Minister.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:56 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this