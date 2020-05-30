South Korea closes schools again amid coronavirus spike, days after reopening
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () South Korea closed hundreds of schools that had reopened days earlier — and postponed the opening of many others —after a spike in cases of the novel coronavirus. The country had started to stage the opening of schools in the last week, instituting social distancing and prevention measures in an attempt to prevent the spread […]
Schools in South Korea are open, but only where there are no coronavirus infections. That doesn't mean things are back to normal though: the pupils' day is punctuated with hand washing and temperature..
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 03:23Published