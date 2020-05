Coronavirus expands grip in Americas Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In the Americas, the outbreaks of the novel Coronavirus is rising rapidly. Latin America has become the latest "epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic" by surpassing Europe and the US in the daily infections, CNN reported, quoting Pan American Health Organisation Director Dr Carissa Etienne, on Wednesday. Over 2.5 million cases and... In the Americas, the outbreaks of the novel Coronavirus is rising rapidly. Latin America has become the latest "epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic" by surpassing Europe and the US in the daily infections, CNN reported, quoting Pan American Health Organisation Director Dr Carissa Etienne, on Wednesday. Over 2.5 million cases and 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Blanca Durán RT @NBCLA: Outbreaks are still climbing in much of the Americas, while many countries in Asia and much of Europe are making steady progress… 12 hours ago NBC Los Angeles Outbreaks are still climbing in much of the Americas, while many countries in Asia and much of Europe are making st… https://t.co/PiTBItb0Bu 12 hours ago KUTV2news Outbreaks are still climbing in much of the Americas, while many countries in Asia and much of Europe are making st… https://t.co/QryTAlMlSa 13 hours ago FOX19 NOW Outbreaks are still climbing in much of the Americas, while many countries in Asia and much of Europe are making st… https://t.co/8eX36nMlG5 16 hours ago WTTE FOX 28 Outbreaks are still climbing in much of the Americas, while many countries in Asia and much of Europe are making st… https://t.co/Sgq5x3Ow6R 16 hours ago WEAU 13 News Outbreaks are still climbing in much of the Americas, while many countries in Asia and much of Europe are making st… https://t.co/VPUoxjLZf7 17 hours ago