Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia 'would welcome official invitation' to G7 after Donald Trump calls for expanded summit

SBS Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has signalled the possibility of an expanded list of invitees, including Australia, at the G7 summit later this year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: oronavirus: India records single-day jump of 8,380 positive cases in 24-hours| Oneindia News

oronavirus: India records single-day jump of 8,380 positive cases in 24-hours| Oneindia News 02:40

 As Indian and Chinese troops remain engaged in a tense border standoff, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that the government will not allow India''s pride to be hurt under any circumstances even as he said bilateral talks were on at military and diplomatic levels to resolve the...

Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift Calls Out Donald Trump After "Shooting" Tweet | THR News [Video]

Taylor Swift Calls Out Donald Trump After "Shooting" Tweet | THR News

Taylor Swift on Friday blasted President Donald Trump for a tweet he posted hours prior that protesters in Minnesota should be shot.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:14Published
Trump spoke with Floyd family, calls for peaceful protests [Video]

Trump spoke with Floyd family, calls for peaceful protests

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had spoken with the family of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in a killing that triggered three..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aziazone

Lloyd Blakeley RT @SBSNews: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been in contact with US President Donald Trump about an invitation to this year's Group of S… 19 seconds ago

JackNorton8064

Jack Norton RT @janeenorman: A spokesman for the Prime Minister says Australia would welcome an official invitation to join the G7, after Donald Trump… 8 minutes ago

Coder26237717

Thanks to Daily Miracles RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Australia would welcome official invitation to G7, says government spokesman https://t.co/mCRseoSNm6 https://t.co/7ggo… 18 minutes ago

DocLau2

Doc Lau 🇦🇺 Australia 'would welcome official invitation' to G7 after Donald Trump calls for expanded summit https://t.co/dV7Yk2OWZV 21 minutes ago

ManishM18961561

Manish Mishra RT @republic: Australia would welcome an official invitation to G7: Govt spokesman https://t.co/BxgSPdEy9e 21 minutes ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Australia would welcome official invitation to G7, says government spokesman https://t.co/mCRseoSNm6 https://t.co/7ggoZm9wAl 22 minutes ago

diplomatikwires

Diplomatic Wires Australia would welcome official invitation to G7 Morrison, unlike some European leaders, has avoided criticising… https://t.co/AmFqc8YxOa 26 minutes ago