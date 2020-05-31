Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

At least 16 West Point cadets test COVID-19 positive before grad speech by President Trump

USATODAY.com Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Several West Point cadets have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to the New York campus for a commencement address by President Trump.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

John Legend insists Kanye West's support of President Trump wasn't behind fallout [Video]

John Legend insists Kanye West's support of President Trump wasn't behind fallout

Legend and West used to be close friends and collaborators, but the pair went through a rough patch around the time that Kanye voiced his support for Trump.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
Tyson Foods To Close U.S. Pork Plant As 555 Employees test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Tyson Foods To Close U.S. Pork Plant As 555 Employees test Positive For Coronavirus

Tyson Foods will temporarily close an Iowa pork plant due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes a month after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered slaughterhouses to stay open. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this