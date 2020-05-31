At least 16 West Point cadets test COVID-19 positive before grad speech by President Trump

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources John Legend insists Kanye West's support of President Trump wasn't behind fallout



Legend and West used to be close friends and collaborators, but the pair went through a rough patch around the time that Kanye voiced his support for Trump. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 3 hours ago Tyson Foods To Close U.S. Pork Plant As 555 Employees test Positive For Coronavirus



Tyson Foods will temporarily close an Iowa pork plant due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes a month after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered slaughterhouses to stay open. The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this