Semi rolls into Minneapolis protesters; no apparent injuries
Monday, 1 June 2020 () MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of people marching on a closed Minneapolis freeway on Sunday over the death of George Floyd ducked for their lives when a semitrailer rolled into their midst. Authorities said it appeared no one was hurt. Some witnesses said a handful of people in the incident on Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis […]
The Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct building was set on fire Thursday night during protests over the death of George Floyd. The mayor said the building was evacuated when it was clear "there were imminent threats to both officers and public."
Fires were set and businesses looted Wednesday night in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This was the second night of protests after George Floyd died in police custody. The mayor of Minneapolis has requested..