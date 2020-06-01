Global  

Semi rolls into Minneapolis protesters; no apparent injuries

Seattle Times Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of people marching on a closed Minneapolis freeway on Sunday over the death of George Floyd ducked for their lives when a semitrailer rolled into their midst. Authorities said it appeared no one was hurt. Some witnesses said a handful of people in the incident on Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis […]
