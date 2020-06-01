Global
Obituary: Christo Javacheff, the artist who wrapped the world
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Obituary: Christo Javacheff, the artist who wrapped the world
Monday, 1 June 2020 (
5 hours ago
)
The artist known as Christo was famous for wrapping huge buildings and entire coastlines in fabric.
