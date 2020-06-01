Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Obituary: Christo Javacheff, the artist who wrapped the world

BBC News Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
The artist known as Christo was famous for wrapping huge buildings and entire coastlines in fabric.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this