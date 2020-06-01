Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Angry Donald Trump calls for tougher approach against George Floyd protests

WorldNews Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Angry Donald Trump calls for tougher approach against George Floyd protestsDonald Trump has urged governors, law enforcement officials and national security officials to take a more forceful approach in responding to protests around the country sparked by the death of George Floyd. ‘Rotten racism’: newspapers around the world react to George...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump calls protesters ‘thugs’ after George Floyd death in police custody

Trump calls protesters ‘thugs’ after George Floyd death in police custody 00:47

 Donald Trump has tweeted that people looting in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd will be shot. In a partially blocked post, the US President said: "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Related videos from verified sources

Marcellus Wiley shares his thoughts on protests following the death of George Floyd [Video]

Marcellus Wiley shares his thoughts on protests following the death of George Floyd

LaVar Arrington, Bucky Brooks joins Marcellus Wiley to share their thoughts on protests across the country after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:20Published
Civil Rights Activists 'Disgusted' That Call For Reform Is Drowned Out By Riots [Video]

Civil Rights Activists 'Disgusted' That Call For Reform Is Drowned Out By Riots

Black civil rights activists organizing the peaceful protests in Denver after the death of George Floyd say they're heartbroken and disgusted that events were "hijacked" by rioters. They say their call..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Harrowing George Floyd footage upsets Donald Trump as unrest bursts into flames

George Floyd, a 46-year-old restaurant worker, died in the northern city of Minneapolis while in police custody, sparking angry and violent protests in which one...
SBS

Taylor Swift calls out Donald Trump for stoking white supremacy, promises to vote him out

Taylor Swift, a mega-celebrity once known for being politics-averse, was blunt in a scathing criticism of President Donald Trump on Friday.  She slammed the...
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarcMcCracken2

Marc McCracken Angry Donald Trump calls on governors to 'dominate' George Floyd protests https://t.co/hUlNwUQUmb 2 minutes ago

Hyper67

John Angry Donald Trump calls on governors to 'dominate' George Floyd protests https://t.co/B5gwwpZ1ei 4 minutes ago

jorie_graham

Jorie graham Angry Donald Trump calls on governors to 'dominate' George Floyd protests https://t.co/0gU05gowTW 14 minutes ago

mswright353

Michael Wright Angry Donald Trump calls on governors to 'dominate' George Floyd protests https://t.co/VUGRDI7SC8 If Trump had his… https://t.co/mIMXZT7H9L 17 minutes ago

RodHaberer99

Rod Haberer This man is going to kill us all.. Large troop transports moving into place to support @realDonaldTrump in his bun… https://t.co/N4ttyt3aDZ 28 minutes ago

JakeGronie

Jake Gronie Angry Donald Trump calls on governors to 'dominate' George Floyd protests https://t.co/XwB5f8AUw2 44 minutes ago

Peaches_Taxis

Peaches Southend Airport Taxi Transfers Essex. Angry Donald Trump calls on governors to 'dominate' George Floyd protests https://t.co/I8OAJDJSli #travel #news 47 minutes ago

TimothyMutungi

mutungi timothy Angry Donald Trump calls on governors to 'dominate' George Floyd protests https://t.co/S7oJsCQyox 50 minutes ago