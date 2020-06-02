Global  

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam slams US ‘double standards’ with protests

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Carrie Lam's comments referred to the contrast between Western support for the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong last year, and the response to recent anti-police brutality demonstrations in the US.
News video: Hong Kong leader calls out U.S. 'double standard'

Hong Kong leader calls out U.S. 'double standard' 01:37

 Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam accused foreign governments on Tuesday of "double standards" in their reaction to Beijing's plans to impose national security laws on the city, pointing to anti-police brutality protests in the United States. Ryan Brooks reports.

