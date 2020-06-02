Global  

Modi gets Trump invite to attend G7 summit, ministry says

Reuters India Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to attend the next Group of Seven summit, India's Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday.
