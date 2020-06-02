Global  

Austria Presents Design Turning Hitler’s Birthplace Into Police Station

Tuesday, 2 June 2020
Austria Presents Design Turning Hitler’s Birthplace Into Police StationAustria presented an architectural plan on Tuesday to turn the house where Adolf Hitler was born into a police station in the hope of “neutralizing” the space and ensuring it does not attract neo-Nazis. After decades of debate about what to do with the building in the town of Braunau am Inn on the German...
