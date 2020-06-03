Trump administration moves to block Chinese airlines from US
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration moved Wednesday to block Chinese airlines from flying to the U.S. in an escalation of trade and travel tensions between the two countries. The Transportation Department said it would suspend passenger flights of four Chinese airlines to and from the United States starting June 16. The decision was a […]
The Trump administration says it will block Chinese airlines from flying to the U.S. later this month. China so far hasn't allowed U.S. airlines United and Delta to resume flights to China, which they wanted to restart this week.