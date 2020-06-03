Major League Soccer and players union ratify CBA, finalize plan to resume 2020 season

Major League Baseball players ignored claims by clubs that they need to take additional pay cuts, instead proposing they receive a far higher percentage of salaries and commit to a longer schedule as part of a counteroffer to start the coronavirus-delayed season.
After the government confirmed that top level sport can return after June 1, the Premier League has voted for a June 17 restart. If there are no other setbacks, Project Restart is now set to come into..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published
Bus carrying the Benfica soccer team hit rocks, breaking the glass and injuring two players, after they had played their first game since the novel coronavirus halted the season, Benfica football club..
The Major League Soccer Players Association voted to approve economic concessions for this season, including across-the-board salary cuts, while also agreeing to... Seattle Times Also reported by •Denver Post
Tweets about this
Zsolt Babai RT @TotalAnalysis: "Clearly the group of players are not only inclined greatly creatively but also add a great amount of goal threat."
@AV… 43 minutes ago
Simon Fudge RT @TheRealJJAdams: "I don't want to be on the other side of the talks in five years. ... For me, I think it's like an open can of Coke. On… 5 hours ago
Total Football Analysis "Clearly the group of players are not only inclined greatly creatively but also add a great amount of goal threat."… https://t.co/Va65ksA5VF 9 hours ago
The Analysis "Clearly the group of players are not only inclined greatly creatively but also add a great amount of goal threat."… https://t.co/8vjvfO7PIl 9 hours ago
Nolan ⚽🏒☕ RT @JeffreyCarlisle: #MLS may have won the CBA war, but for some players, the damage done is "irreparable": https://t.co/XfXkjQfyKe 10 hours ago
J.J. Adams "I don't want to be on the other side of the talks in five years. ... For me, I think it's like an open can of Coke… https://t.co/OkJ9XGazQk 12 hours ago
Brandon Leopoldus MLS might have won CBA negotiations, but damage to relationship with players is 'irreparable'… https://t.co/jnjyhA75xd 13 hours ago
花语 jfb-followback MLS might have won CBA negotiations, but damage to relationship with players is 'irreparable' https://t.co/Es3gd1dl1G 13 hours ago