Major League Soccer and players union ratify CBA, finalize plan to resume 2020 season

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Major League Soccer is ready to return after the league and MLS Players Association ratify new collective bargaining agreement.
News video: AP source: MLB players offer 114-game season, no more $ cuts

AP source: MLB players offer 114-game season, no more $ cuts 01:53

 Major League Baseball players ignored claims by clubs that they need to take additional pay cuts, instead proposing they receive a far higher percentage of salaries and commit to a longer schedule as part of a counteroffer to start the coronavirus-delayed season.

FC Cincinnati looks to July restart after players union agrees to deal

Major League Soccer's players association voted today to approve a plan to return to play, paving the way for the league's regular season to resume next...
bizjournals

Columbus Crew could restart in July after players union agrees to deal

Major League Soccer's players association voted today to approve a plan to return to play, paving the way for the league's regular season to resume next...
bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle Times

MLS players agree to salary cuts, possible tournament

The Major League Soccer Players Association voted to approve economic concessions for this season, including across-the-board salary cuts, while also agreeing to...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Denver Post

