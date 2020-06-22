Global  

NFL players told not to work out together amid coronavirus pandemic

Mid-Day Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
With coronavirus cases popping up among multiple US sports leagues, the NFL Players Association has advised members to stop working out together. That advice from union medical director Thom Mayer came Saturday, after Major League Baseball again shuttered spring training facilities in Florida and Arizona in the wake of a spate of...
