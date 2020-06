40 MLB players test positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Major League Baseball saw 40 players and staff members test positive for COVID-19 in the past week, USA Today reported on Sunday as talks on how to get a 2020 season underway dragged on. The newspaper cited two sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, saying the coronavirus cases had ramped up the urgency of negotiations... 👓 View full article