Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The World Health Organization, or The World Health Organization, or WHO , said on Wednesday that it will resume trials of anti-malaria drug hydroxycholorquine as a potential treatment of COVID-19 after having previously announced a temporary pause early last week. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the executive group of the Solidarity Trial program had decided to implement a temporary pause last week... 👓 View full article