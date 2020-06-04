Global  

Giant asteroid taller than Empire State Building heading towards Earth this week

WorldNews Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Giant asteroid taller than Empire State Building heading towards Earth this weekNASA is tracking a giant asteroid that may be taller than the Empire State Building in the US, and it will be flying near the Earth on June 6 (Saturday). Given the name rock 163348 (2002 NN4), the space rock...
Video credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Asteroid Estimated To Be The Size Of Empire State Building Will Fly Past Earth

Asteroid Estimated To Be The Size Of Empire State Building Will Fly Past Earth 00:45

 An asteroid that estimated to be about the size of the Empire State Building is expected to fly past Earth on Saturday.

Giant asteroid tracked by NASA to fly by Earth this week

Washington: NASA is tracking a giant asteroid which may be taller than the Empire State Building in the US, and it will be flying near the Earth on June 6...
