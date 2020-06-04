Global  

Trump press secretary compares bizarre church photo op to Churchill touring Blitz bomb damage

Thursday, 4 June 2020
Trump press secretary compares bizarre church photo op to Churchill touring Blitz bomb damageTwo days after Donald Trump walked from the White House across Lafayette Square to silently hold up a Bible in front of St John’s Church, his press secretary has compared the event to demonstrations of strength and solidarity by leaders in war – including Winston Churchill. Asked at a news briefing why the president thought it was important to walk over to the church for the cameras, Kayleigh McEnany explained that Mr Trump “wanted to send a very powerful message that we will not be overcome by looting, by rioting, by burning. “This is not what defines America. And going and standing by St John’s church was a very important moment. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full...
 President Trump faced backlash Tuesday from religious leaders and elected officials for his photo shoot at St. Andrews Church, where peaceful protestors outside the White House were tear gassed to clear the way for him.

