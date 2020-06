Related news from verified sources Minister says Black Lives Matter protesters 'incredibly selfish' Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said protesters were "selfish" and "quite irresponsible" for ignoring health advice when other gatherings such as funerals have...

The Age 13 hours ago



Australian minister calls anti-racism protests "self-indulgent" Australians who defied public health rules and rallied in support of the U.S. "Black Lives Matter" movement were reckless and self-indulgent, Finance Minister...

Reuters 10 hours ago





Tweets about this