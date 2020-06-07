Zuckerberg-funded scientists: Rein in hate on Facebook

Sunday, 7 June 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

BOSTON: Dozens of scientists doing research funded by Mark BOSTON: Dozens of scientists doing research funded by Mark Zuckerberg say Facebook should not be letting President Donald Trump use the social media platform to “spread both misinformation and incendiary statements.” The researchers, including 60 professors at leading US research institutions, wrote the Facebook CEO on Saturday asking Zuckerberg to “consider stricter policies on misinformation and incendiary language that harms people,” especially during the current turmoil over racial... 👓 View full article

