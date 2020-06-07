Global  

Tens of thousands join Black Lives Matter protest in London

Reuters Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Tens of thousands took to the streets of London on Sunday, rallying for a second day running to condemn police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, some wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 bearing the slogan “racism is a virus”.
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Thousands participate in Black Lives Matter march in London

Thousands participate in Black Lives Matter march in London 01:12

 Thousands of protesters participated in a Black Lives Matter march in London on Sunday (June 7). The march began outside the US Embassy and travelled to Whitehall. It is one of several anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests that have taken place around the world following the death of...

