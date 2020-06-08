New Zealand reports zero active coronavirus cases as Ardern prepares to lift all remaining restrictions
Monday, 8 June 2020 () New Zealand reported zero active cases of Covid-19 for the first time since the pandemic reached its shores, indicating that it has achieved its aim of eliminating the virus. The South Pacific nation said Monday that the last of its coronavirus patients has recovered. That makes it one of the few countries in the world to have successfully eradicated the pathogen, and the first among those that suffered a sizable outbreak. Only a handful of nations can make the claim, mostly small...
