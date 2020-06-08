Global  

New Zealand reports zero active coronavirus cases as Ardern prepares to lift all remaining restrictions

WorldNews Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
New Zealand reports zero active coronavirus cases as Ardern prepares to lift all remaining restrictionsNew Zealand reported zero active cases of Covid-19 for the first time since the pandemic reached its shores, indicating that it has achieved its aim of eliminating the virus. The South Pacific nation said Monday that the last of its coronavirus patients has recovered. That makes it one of the few countries in the world to have successfully eradicated the pathogen, and the first among those that suffered a sizable outbreak. Only a handful of nations can make the claim, mostly small...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: New Zealand reports no active cases of Covid-19

New Zealand reports no active cases of Covid-19 00:46

 New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported on Monday that the final person known to have been infected had recovered. The news swiftly led to the country’s government announcing all forms of public events can again take place without limitations or social...

New Zealand Hits a Major Milestone in the Fight Against the Coronavirus [Video]

New Zealand Hits a Major Milestone in the Fight Against the Coronavirus

When it comes to responses to the coronavirus around the world, New Zealand has been a model for the rest of the world.

NYC Hits COVID-19 Milestone With Zero Reported Deaths in 24-Hour Period [Video]

NYC Hits COVID-19 Milestone With Zero Reported Deaths in 24-Hour Period

According to the 'New York Post,' there were no fatalities from COVID-19 in New York City on June 4th.

COVID-19 concerns amid national protests [Video]

COVID-19 concerns amid national protests

As concern grows that crowds of protestors could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases, we're seeing some states ramp up testing and giving protestors top priority. That’s the case in New York, which we..

New Zealand: With ZERO active cases, PM Jacinda Ardern lifts COVID-19 restrictions; declares nation 'corona-free'

"While the job is not done, there is no denying this is a milestone ... Thank you, New Zealand," Ardern told reporters.
New Zealand has no active coronavirus cases as Jacinda Ardern lifts restrictions

New Zealand has no active cases of coronavirus after the recovery of the last person identified by health authorities with COVID-19.
The Conversation: NZ hits zero active Covid-19 coronavirus cases. Here are five measures to keep it that way

The Conversation: NZ hits zero active Covid-19 coronavirus cases. Here are five measures to keep it that wayNew Zealand has "eliminated" Covid-19 "for now", Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has declared, announcing the nation will move to alert level 1 from midnight...
